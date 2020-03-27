JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "My name is Lexie, and I'm a recovering alcoholic and addict. I've been sober since January 18th, 2015," she explains with no hesitation.

She's speaking out because she's come from the pit. Her old life: heroine, pot, pills, Red Bull & vodka, and passing out.

She understands the anxiety now. And she knows this is a fragile time for addicts.

"For me it typically comes around the evening," she explains. She's talking about a trigger, a time when her old thoughts could take over her behavior if she's not doing something distracting right that minute.

For her recovery, she replaced drinking and using drugs with support groups and friends.

But now she's stuck without her friends. She says the triggers actually feel like a punch in the chest, as if you just got horrible news, and you think drinking is the only way to deal with it.

Psychiatrist and addiction specialist Dr. Lantie Jorandby, with Lakeview Health in Jacksonville, says it's important to be ready with distractions when those triggers take over your thoughts.

She says write down a list. For example:

#1: Get on a virtual support session and listen or talk.

#2: Exercise, walk or do something active.

#3: Meditate or pray.

#4: Take on a project.

And, she says, if you're a family member, keep an eye out for the time of day your loved one may need your help being distracted. You could call it Happy Hour at Home. But it's not happy.

As for Lexie, she says the virtual meetings go almost every hour all day now. She says, "hop on and take care of yourself."

"Don't let the voice in your head get too loud. Pick up the phone and reach out for help," she urges everyone struggling during this social isolation.

Lexie also took on suggestion #4. She put together the Lego version of the TV set for the popular show, "Friends." Ross and the gang are part of the Lego construction. For Lexie, it was five hours of totally fun distraction.

Here are some resources to help:

