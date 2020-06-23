Leora Martin found out a week before her birthday on June 13 that she had tested negative for the virus after being diagnosed with coronavirus in April.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind — A 100-year-old Indiana woman who has lived through World War II, survived cancer and successfully battled her way back from a bout of pneumonia last year, learned earlier this month that she’s also a survivor of COVID-19.

Leora Martin found out a week before her birthday on June 13 that she had tested negative for the virus after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in April — one of 76 residents at her assisted living facility to be infected.

She and her twin sister, Delora Bloomingdale, who lives in California, celebrated their birthdays as centenarians and Leora’s recovery while conversing through Zoom.

Greenleaf Health Campus, the senior living facility where Martin lives posted that she and her twin sister in California were able to sing each other Happy Birthday through zoom and she received a visit from her daughter.

