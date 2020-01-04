FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says if residents get a phone call from someone claiming to be from AdventHealth and offering in-home testing for COVID-19, hang up immediately.

The sheriff's office says residents are reporting a new scam related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They say the caller, someone with a language barrier, says they are calling from AdventHealth and asks if they would like a nurse to come to their home and test them for the coronavirus.

AdventHealth is not offering a service like this in Flagler County, FCSO says. If you receive this type of phone call, hang up, and do not give out any personal information over the phone, Sheriff Rick Staly says.

"Only get your information regarding COVID-19 from credible and reliable sources like the Center for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health," Staly says.

FCSO also warns if a stranger knocks on your door or someone dressed like a nurse approaches your home, do not open your door and call the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office issued these tips for how to protect yourself from scams, including the COVID-19 phone scam:

Do not respond to calls or texts from unknown numbers, or any others that appear suspicious.

Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.

Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.

Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.

Do not click any links in a text message or email that you are unsure of.

Always check on a charity (for example, by calling or looking at its actual website) before donating.

You can report suspicious activity to the U.S Attorney's Office COVID-19 hotline and email address. Call 1-866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov in order to make a report.

