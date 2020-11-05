As of Monday, there have been 2,543 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus, and 84 deaths reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both Georgia and Florida's departments of health.

In Northeast Florida, here are the latest numbers according to the Florida Department of Health:

Baker County -- 25 cases, three deaths

-- 25 cases, three deaths Bradford County -- 48 cases, two deaths

-- 48 cases, two deaths Clay County -- 300 cases, 21 deaths

-- 300 cases, 21 deaths Columbia County -- 102 cases, two deaths

-- 102 cases, two deaths Duval County -- 1,135 cases, 29 deaths

-- 1,135 cases, 29 deaths Flagler County -- 143 cases, four deaths

-- 143 cases, four deaths Nassau County -- 59 cases, one death

-- 59 cases, one death Putnam County -- 127 cases, two deaths

-- 127 cases, two deaths St. Johns County -- 213 cases, four deaths

-- 213 cases, four deaths Union County -- seven cases

There are a total of 40,982 cases reported in the state of Florida. In total, there have been 1,735 Florida deaths.

RELATED: How to track Florida coronavirus cases by ZIP code

In Southeast Georgia, here are the latest numbers according to the Georgia Department of Health:

Brantley County -- 25 cases, two deaths

-- 25 cases, two deaths Camden County -- 37 cases, one death

-- 37 cases, one death Charlton County -- 17 cases

-- 17 cases Glynn County -- 73 cases, one death

-- 73 cases, one death Pierce County -- 67 cases, three deaths

-- 67 cases, three deaths Ware -- 165 cases, 12 deaths

There are a total of 33,843 cases in the state of Georgia and 1,405 deaths.

The map from Johns Hopkins University shows the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, how many deaths the virus has caused, as well as how many people have recovered since being diagnosed.

If the map doesn't load, click here.