As of Monday, there have been 2,543 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus, and 84 deaths reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both Georgia and Florida's departments of health.
In Northeast Florida, here are the latest numbers according to the Florida Department of Health:
- Baker County -- 25 cases, three deaths
- Bradford County -- 48 cases, two deaths
- Clay County -- 300 cases, 21 deaths
- Columbia County -- 102 cases, two deaths
- Duval County -- 1,135 cases, 29 deaths
- Flagler County -- 143 cases, four deaths
- Nassau County -- 59 cases, one death
- Putnam County -- 127 cases, two deaths
- St. Johns County -- 213 cases, four deaths
- Union County -- seven cases
There are a total of 40,982 cases reported in the state of Florida. In total, there have been 1,735 Florida deaths.
In Southeast Georgia, here are the latest numbers according to the Georgia Department of Health:
- Brantley County -- 25 cases, two deaths
- Camden County -- 37 cases, one death
- Charlton County -- 17 cases
- Glynn County -- 73 cases, one death
- Pierce County -- 67 cases, three deaths
- Ware -- 165 cases, 12 deaths
There are a total of 33,843 cases in the state of Georgia and 1,405 deaths.
The map from Johns Hopkins University shows the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, how many deaths the virus has caused, as well as how many people have recovered since being diagnosed.
If the map doesn't load, click here.