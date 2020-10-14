Lake City Police using super heat to kill Covid-19 virus in vehicles

Once an officer activates the program, it locks the doors of the vehicle and turns up the heat 133 degrees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The novel coronavirus has changed how law enforcement deals with the people they arrest, and now technology is helping them fight the virus.

The Ford Motor Company is offering technology to law enforcement using Ford interceptors. The Lake City Police Department has 40 vehicles.

"Anytime we transport anybody, we have a decontamination chemical spray we use immediately after that arrest," said Sergeant Mike Lee.

Lee said these are protocols instituted since March. Two weeks ago, their fight against the virus was taken to a different level. The Ford Motor Company has developed a software update that turns up the heat in the vehicles to kill the virus.

"What this system does is it allows for total and complete decontamination of the entire compartment of the vehicle," Lee said.

How? Ford comes to install an upgrade for free.

Once an officer activates the program, it locks the doors of the vehicle and turns up the heat 133 degrees. The objective is to make the vehicle COVID-19 free for the officer and passenger.

"It is our responsibility to be sure we are not contributing to the spread anywhere," Lee said, "and that's to the people we arrest as well."

Lee told On Your Side the Ford Motor Company working with Ohio University and following CDC protocols developed the program.

He said it has been tested and proven, but he couldn't say if his department has used it since the upgrade.

"This system can take up to two hours," he said.

This means the patrol officer has to remove almost everything from the vehicle while it is going through the superheat process.

Another example of how COVID-19 has impacted everything.