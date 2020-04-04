LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Lake City Police Department.

The department said the officer tested positive Friday and is in isolation at home in good condition. The officer had not shown symptoms and was voluntarily tested as a precaution, "like many other first responders," the department said.

“First and foremost, I am saddened to confirm COVID-19 has hit the Lake City Police Department family, and our thoughts are with our officer for a full recovery and a quick return to public service,” Police Chief Argatha Gilmore said.

The department said the officer has not transported any prisoners or had any prolonged direct contact with anyone from the public. Four other law enforcement members have since been tested and are awaiting results while self-isolating at home.

Social distancing protocols have been in place within the department for weeks, the department said. Patrol shift briefings were moved outside with officers standing 6 feet apart. Officers also have personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, to wear when they come in close contact with the public. Medical grade sprays are used to deep clean and sanitize the back seat of all patrol cars after any arrests, the department said.

On Friday, the police department rolled out online reporting to limit unnecessary contact between officers and the public. Enhanced self-monitoring, including daily temperature checks, are also set to begin immediately, the department said.

