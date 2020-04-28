LAKE CITY, Fla. — Mike Leedom from Lake City was only 31 years old and was put on a ventilator within days of getting the virus.

He died after a week-long battle with COVID-19 and was also suffering from underlying conditions including lupus and psoriatic arthritis. Meanwhile, members of the Lake City community are stepping up to help his family. Mike Leedom leaves behind his wife Katie Leedom and his 9-year-old and 11-year-old daughters among other family members.

His wife Katie Leedom wrote on Facebook that her husband was fighting the virus until the end. At first, there was optimism. He became sick on April 17 and was put on a ventilator a few days later, according to a GoFundMe page.

His wife says he was getting better little by little. Days later, his condition worsened. Katie Leedom shared the painful words that her husband passed away.

“I know she’s going through a hard time right now,” Kyle Green said.

Green was asked by a family friend to set up a GoFundMe page for Mike Leedom’s family. He says he has heard nothing but positive stories about Mike.

“She left a comment on the GoFundMe stating how Mike came and helped her during a wreck she had in Columbia County, her vehicle was totaled and he was the tow truck driver that helped her out,” Green said.

He was a tow truck driver who aspired to create his own towing company.

RELATED: Top 8 questions about the coronavirus pandemic

Other tow truck drivers around the country sounded off their horns in Mike Leedom’s memory.

Michael Philephs is part of a Facebook group called Highway Angels, which links tow truck drivers all around the country. He didn’t know Mike Leedom but is praying for his family.

“It’s heartfelt and you wish you knew that person or met them,” Philephs said.

“In the towing industry we’re all family,” Philephs added.

Mike Leedom’s family getting much-needed help from their community.

“Any time there’s someone facing something like this, we tend to all come together, and I believe that’s what happened here,” Green added.

This dad will now have to watch his girls grow from above.

If you want to help Leedom’s family, their GoFundMe page can be found here.

Columbia County reported its first two deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health has not confirmed if Mike Leedom is reported as either one of those cases.

RELATED: Live Blog: More than 965,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States