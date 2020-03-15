JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As labs around the world focus on developing vaccines to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, they are missing one essential: mice.

Because ordinary lab mice aren’t sickened by the coronavirus, researchers have to genetically engineer some susceptible to the virus, according to a report from NPR.

According to National Public Radio, the genetically altered mice that researchers need "have been on ice for the past few years."

“It's not feasible to keep the thousands of varieties of engineered mice alive in cages, so instead, mice sperm and embryos are kept frozen in cryopreservation tanks” – similar to in-vitro fertilization clinics.

Researchers found the mouse they needed – one developed in 2007 to test for SARS, which is also a coronavirus. The first COVID-19 susceptible mice were born March 2.



But producing enough mice to meet the demand takes time and some help from Mother Nature. It will take about 12 weeks before the mouse is fully developed and suitable for research purposes. The goal is to fulfill orders for more than 3,000 mice from 50 different labs.

