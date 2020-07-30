Police: Key West couple charged after defying quarantine order, testing positive for COVID-19

Their charges include violating disaster preparedness emergency management and violating isolation/quarantine rules during a public health emergency.

A man and woman in Key West have been arrested after police say they violated a quarantine order after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Monroe County Jail records, Jose Antonio Freire Interian, 24, and Yohana Anahi Gonzalez, 26, face charges of violating disaster preparedness emergency management and violating isolation/quarantine rules during a public health emergency.

Both charges are second-degree misdemeanors, which can result in up to 60 days in jail.

The Miami Herald reported that Interian posted on his Facebook page on July 14 about testing positive for coronavirus. However, the newspaper said he and Gonzalez failed to stay home and follow guidelines in an isolation order issued to them on July 21 by the Department of Health in Monroe County.

They were directed to stay at home for 14 days and wear face masks around others.

The Herald said their apartment's property manager reported them to police, saying Freire Interian went to the grocery store, got his car washed and walked his dog. A police report said both of them were seen leaving and returning to their apartment.

Jail records show Interian was released last Thursday morning after posting $1,000 bond. Gonzalez was released later that day after posting $1,000 bond.

