ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to hold a news conference Monday to provide an update about coronavirus in Georgia.

11Alive.com will carry Gov. Kemp's comments online and on YouTube at 4 p.m.

The following are also expected to attend the briefing: Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan; Speaker David Ralston; Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health; Homer Bryson, Director, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency; Adjutant General Tom Carden, Georgia National Guard.

With the spread of the virus possibly slowing, as evidenced by a slight reversal of the number of cases in the state on Sunday, the conversation here, as in other states, is turning toward when a return to normalcy may occur.

President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-pronged plan geared toward returning the nation's economy to normal, despite some push-back from most of the governors across the country.

Many governors have indicated their states would need to see a more broad measure of coronavirus testing before they would feel comfortable moving toward a level of return.

RELATED: When will Georgia reopen? Gov. Kemp discusses what needs to happen next

Last week, 11Alive's Cheryl Preheim spoke to Kemp in a one-on-one interview to ask the governor what reopening the state might look like.

While he said it appears that some parts of the state are ready to get back to business, he cautioned that it will be a gradual process based on data. Kemp said some parts of the state are already showing significant progress in containing the virus and could be ready to reopen.

Other parts of Georgia -- like hard-hit Albany still have a long way to go. Kemp said that's one factor in deciding whether to reopen the state piecemeal or all at once.

"The hodgepodge approach that we had with the locals doing that early on, I think, were good for a few days," he said. "But then some went too far or some didn't go far enough, I think as we come out of this, we have got, really, to for the most part do this statewide."

RELATED: Real-time updates: 18,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia, with 733 deaths

Beaches in neighboring north Florida opened late last week, with a flood of people to the seashore, despite calls from officials for social distancing from those headed to the oceanfront.

South Carolina plans to reopen its beaches this week, and many have suggested that a flood of visitors may occur there. Similarly, it has been suggested that an opening of Georgia's beaches may result in a flood of people here.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES |

Rise in accidental poisonings coincides with coronavirus lockdowns

World Health Organization head warns worst of virus is still ahead

After 16 days in hospital, COVID-19 survivor is one of hundreds recently discharged from UCHealth

Proposed bill would cancel rent and mortgages during COVID-19 pandemic

Shake Shack returning $10M following payroll protection program controversy

Atlanta City Council meets to hash out pandemic spending









