JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Easter, Passover, and Ramadan are all holidays deeply rooted in the traditions of communities coming together to celebrate and worship. This year religious communities are keeping the faith through virtual connections in order to flatten the curve amid COVID-19.

Rachel Sandler is a Jewish educator at the Jewish Community Alliance. She reminds us that during the traditional Four Questions asked during Passover, “we say ‘Mah nish ta nah,’ why is this night different from all other nights?”

This question is particularly fitting this year where people can’t come together to celebrate because of COVID-19.

“It looks a lot different this year, usually it’s the family sitting around the Seder table together,” Sandler said.

The Jewish Community Alliance and the Jewish Federation and Foundation in North East Florida are hosting a virtual Seder.

Chet’s Creek Church is also turning to technology, hosting several virtual Easter celebrations including an egg hunt, dinner and services. Pastor Spike Hogan said, “people can text us friend requests, or needs, or concerns while the services are going on.”

It’s also a time of self-reflection for those celebrating Ramadan. Praying and breaking fast together from dawn to dusk every day for a month. But this year Dr. Mobeen Rathore, an infectious disease specialist and member of the board at the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida, says the center will likely hold virtual celebrations.

“We will have to face the reality that this year we may not be able to get together in large groups,” Dr. Rathore said.

Though Easter, Passover, and Ramadan are distinct holidays, it’s a time to, "love your neighbor," says Pastor Hogan, and take this as an "opportunity to serve a lot of people who are going to be struggling," according to Dr. Rathore.

It’s not often these three holidays fall within the same month. Some see it as a sign in these uncertain times to remember just how much we have in common.

