MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Don't get grumpy. Don't think you're "all cooped up," says Tim Simmer, dad to Emily and Caeleb. Instead, be grateful for family time.

Mom Melissa says it took less than an hour to write their song and practice a little. "We had fun," she says.

No microphones? No problem. Grab a whisk or two.

Take a listen!

And if you have a Bright Spot to share, send your video or your pictures to Jeannie Blaylock's Facebook page. She's featuring them on First Coast News, as we all go through this social isolation to stay safe.

