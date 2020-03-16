The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will shift bus routes to a modified schedule starting on Tuesday for health and safety purposes.

Weekday bus routes will run on a modified schedule. Schedules will remain unchanged on Saturdays and Sundays, says JTA.

This modified weekday schedule will match a ‘Saturday Schedules’. In addition, the bus routes that normally operate on Saturdays will continue to run some Shuttle Routes, which primarily serve economic development centers and key areas such as:

Route 80, the NAS Shuttle

Route 84, the Philips/Grand Bay Shuttle

Route 86, the Northside Shuttle

Routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 32, 33, 50, 51,53, 81, 82, 85

The First Coast Flyer Blue Line, Green Line and Red Line will continue to operate

Also, the Monday through Saturday express Routes 200, 201, 202 and 205 will continue to operate.

No service changes are planned for ReadiRide and Door-To-Store services, Connexion and Connexion The Skyway will remain closed.

JTA is asking customers to stay in their vehicles when using the St. Johns River Ferry. Schedules can be found at www.jtafla.com and at JTA stations.

Daily cleaning and disinfecting of JTA vehicles and stations will continue and could be increased as needed.

These changes will stay in place through March 31.