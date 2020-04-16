JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Thursday news release by the company. JTA said the driver is currently quarantined and receiving medical care.

Employees who may have come into contact with the driver have been notified and are self-quarantining for 14 days.

Customers on the following routes may have come in contact with the driver over the past week:

April 13:

Route 22 (Avenue B) and Route 3 (Moncrief)

Bus 2213 from 6:21 a.m. – 6:55 a.m.

Bus 2608 from 7:25 a.m. – 1:51 p.m.

April 14:

Route 26 (Argyle Forest/Buckman) and Route 28 (Southside/Sunbeam)

Bus 2604 from 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

April 15:

Route 22 (Avenue B) and Route 3 (Moncrief)

Bus 2213 from 6:21 a.m. – 1:51 p.m.

A deep clean of any area or vehicle the driver came into contact with over the past seven days is being done in addition to the frequent cleaning and disinfecting being done at JTA facilities and onboard JTA vehicles.

This is the first positive case of COVID-19 reported.

RELATED: Free bus rides for healthcare professionals on JTA busses

RELATED: JTA implements measures to encourage social distancing aboard buses