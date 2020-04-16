JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Social media has recently been flooded with quizzes and "challenge" posts to get to know friends and followers in this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says you need to be careful about what you share on social media.

Those prompts such as "Post 10 jobs you've had, but make one of them a lie," "List 10 unpopular opinions" or even "Your quarantine name is your high school mascot + your favorite snack food" can contain clues crooks can use to piece together your online account passwords, or the answers to those security questions you fill out in case you forget your password.

JSO's warning says "With everyone spending more time inside, there’s more time to spend online. Please remember to be careful with what you share on social media. A 'fun quiz' to tell your followers about you and your family could easily lead to identity theft."

The tweet also shared an image that says "Stop giving people your personal information to guess your passwords and security questions."

Another popular social media trend making the rounds is sharing your senior photos, which people participating say is an effort to show support for the graduating class for 2020. But the Better Business Bureau says sharing those older photos of yourself can also lead to scammers stealing your identity, since they're often accompanied by captions such as which high school you attended, your graduation year, mascot and other high school memories.

The BBB says you should resist the temptation to play along with these games, review your security settings to see whom you’re sharing information with and change your security questions and settings if you’re nervous something you shared could open you up to fraud.

