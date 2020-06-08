JSO Lieutenant Chris Cunningham dies of COVID-19-related illness

"It is with great sadness that I share the news that Police Lieutenant Chris Cunningham (ID #7687) passed away today due to a COVID-19 related illness. Chris was the commanding officer of the Crime Scene Unit, Latent Prints, and the Photo Lab. He served our community for more than 20 years. While his death is sudden and unexpected, his mark on all of us that worked with him is indelible. We will forever remember his unwavering commitment to the job and agency he loved so much. His JSO family mourns with his wife, Lisa and his children.”