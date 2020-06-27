JSO: 141 inmates test positive for COVID-19

The latest numbers are nearly twice as high as Thursday's report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the latest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases among inmates Saturday, confirming 141 inmates have tested positive.

JSO released the numbers during as protesters gathered outside the JSO building downtown calling for the release of nonviolent offenders due to COVID-19 concerns.

The latest numbers are nearly twice as high as Thursday's report, which said 71 inmates were positive for COVID-19 at the time.