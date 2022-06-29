Joseph Lee Center will no longer offer COVID-19 testing, vaccination services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community-based testing offered through DOH-Duval will end this month.
The last day to receive COVID-19 testing and vaccination services at the Joseph Lee Center will be June 30, 2022.
DOH-Duval’s COVID-19 efforts will now focus on enabling access to COVID-19 services in specific areas of town, according to a press release.
COVID-19 testing can still be acquired by making an appointment with a healthcare provider or by using rapid “at-home tests”.
At-home tests can be ordered through the Federal Government by clicking here.
At-home tests can also be purchased through pharmacies.
DOH-Duval also provides other important health services to the community; visit Duval.FloridaHealth.gov for additional information