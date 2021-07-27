JFRD assisting Clay Co. on emergency calls, Sheriff Cook says jail staffing affected by COVID

"Please keep our Detention Deputies in your thoughts as they work hard during these tough times," Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The COVID-19 resurgence in the past weeks has caused strains on many local services, most notably hospitals. Yet, other civil services are being affected as well.

Among services affected by low staffing are the Clay County Fire Rescue and the Clay County Detention Facility.

On Monday evening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced via Twitter the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department would be assisting Clay County with emergency runs. Curry said in his tweet Clay County was experiencing COVID-related staffing issues.

Under mutual aid agreements, our Jax Fire and Rescue is now helping Clay County w emergency runs. Covid related staffing & call volumes there mean we need to help our neighbors. We r all in this together. Please do your part - if ur not already, get vaccinated. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) July 26, 2021

Earlier that morning, Sheriff Michelle Cook attended a roll call briefing before a shift started at the Detention Facility, according to her Facebook page.

She mentioned the jail was at or over its capacity and has been for several months, but that it also has had COVID-related staffing issues.

Her post urged residents to keep detention officers in their prayers.