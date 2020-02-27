NEW YORK — JetBlue is making things a little easier for travelers who change or cancel flights due to coronavirus concerns.

The airline announced Wednesday it was suspending change and cancel fees for flights booked Thursday (February 27) through March 11, 2020 for travel taken before June 1, 2020. JetBlue said the decision includes all fares with the airline, including Blue Basic, which normally doesn't let customers change or cancel plans, as well as flights booked through JetBlue Vacations.

“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's president and chief operating officer said.

Travelers who book their flight within the two-week window will receive a full travel credit if they cancel their trip, JetBlue said in a release. Those who change their plans will be able to apply the full amount of their original booking toward a new itinerary.

The airline did note that fare differences could apply.

