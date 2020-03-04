The JEA Board will hold a virtual meeting Friday to discuss a fuel charge credit and other things related to the coronavirus.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. via WebEx. Pursuant to State of Florida Executive Order 20-69 (Emergency Management-COVID-19-Local Government Public Meetings), this meeting is permitted to be conducted by communications media technology.

The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss and take action on the proposed fuel charge credit for Electric Systems customers, and for the Board of Directors to receive an update on JEA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the COVID-19 state of emergency, this matter is essential to JEA’s operations.

