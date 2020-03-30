JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As hospitals work to make sure they have enough face masks on hand to treat COVID-19 patients, donations have been coming in from medical staff around the community.

The Jacksonville Humane Society posted on Facebook that it is seeking cloth mask donations from the community so it can donate their surgical masks to local hospitals. The post says they do not need elastic masks, ties or ribbons will work just fine.

To call JHS to set up a time to drop off fabric masks, the phone number is 904-725-8766.