JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As hospitals work to make sure they have enough face masks on hand to treat COVID-19 patients, donations have been coming in from medical staff around the community.

The Jacksonville Humane Society posted on Facebook that it is seeking cloth mask donations from the community so it can donate their surgical masks to local hospitals. The post says they do not need elastic masks, ties or ribbons will work just fine.  

To call JHS to set up a time to drop off fabric masks, the phone number is 904-725-8766.
The Jacksonville Humane Society
In case you haven't heard....the Mutt March Silent Auction is live! ... From toilet paper, to plane tickets, gift baskets and more...our silent auction has something for everyone. We need your help reaching our fundraising goal! Simply bid on any item of your choosing and in turn, help the homeless pets of Jacksonville.
Facebook