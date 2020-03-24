Jaguars owner Shad Khan has committed $1 million in support of Northeast Florida’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, the franchise announced Tuesday.

The donation is designed to provide essential support to local organizations focused on the immediate health and well-being of First Coast residents.

Khan’s $1 million commitment from Khan includes allocations to the following organizations:

Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund will receive $400,000, which will in turn lift up a range of nonprofits to ensure immediate support for children, families, seniors and veterans struggling during this time.

Originally established in 2016 in response to Hurricane Irma, Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund is a partnership between The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida, Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida, United Way of Northeast Florida and United Way of St. Johns County.

Feeding Northeast Florida will receive $75,000 to support their work in bringing meals to local citizens experiencing food insecurity during the crisis.

The Clara White Mission will receive $75,000 to provide food and care for the homeless population of downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Public Education Fund will receive $50,000 to provide needed supplies and technology to students and teachers as they make the transition to digital home learning.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross will receive $50,000 in support of Anheuser-Busch’s initiative to support the continuation of blood drives throughout the country.

“I want to say thank you to every group or individual who is personally stepping up for the people of Jacksonville during these uncertain times,” Khan said. “It’s my privilege to help.

“However, the most important gift is the one everyone in Jacksonville can share with one another, and that’s to heed the direction of our health authorities here and nationally so we can get past this safely and successfully. Let’s get through this together but let’ s do it by staying home. We’ll catch up in Jax soon, in good health and spirit, and I look forward to that day.”

Additional allocations will be made as the COVID-19 crisis evolves and its effects on Jacksonville and northeast Florida residents continue to be realized.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union story.