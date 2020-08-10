Jacksonville widow warns to take COVID-19 seriously after husband dies from virus

Valerie Glover's husband of 25 years had walked into the emergency room but never left the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It was the start of the coronavirus pandemic. On March 30, Pastor Quan Glover went to the emergency room after experiencing shortness of breath.

"I could still see him today, walking away, going into the emergency room and I wasn't able to go in," his widow, Valerie Glover, said, "and that is the last vision I have of him."

Quan Glover would spend three weeks on a ventilator. There were a couple of Zoom calls, but hospital visitations were restricted.

On April 17, the pastor died from COVID-19 complications. Valerie Glover's husband of 25 years had walked into the emergency room but never left the hospital.

"This virus is very serious and should not be taken for granted," she said.

Valerie Glover later tested positive for the virus, but her infection was mild. She was clear of the virus after her quarantine.

"I would not wish what we went through on my worst enemy," she said.

Reverend Dr. Quan Glover led Young Zion Missionary Baptist Church in St. Marys for 20 years. He was well-liked, his personality was big.

Unfortunately, while Valerie Glover was coping with his loss, another family member succumbed to the virus.

"My sister-in-law just passed away Sept. 3 with the virus," she said.

Monday, after he was discharged from Walter Reed Hospital, President Donald Trump tweeted out a simple message: "Don't be afraid of COVID-19."

It has triggered a backlash coast to coast.

Valerie Glover wants to stay away from the politics of the virus but also wants to warn others that this virus, and its potential impact, are real.

"I don't think you should be afraid, I think you should be cautious," she said.

She said she means to take the CDC guidelines seriously and follow them; wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

"I think you should be very cautious and know this is very serious," she said. "This is very serious."

Valerie Glover is back to work. She is a licensed funeral director, which means that during this pandemic she has to face the pain of COVID-19 not only at home but now at work.

"Here at the funeral home we get COVID cases about two or three times a week," she said.