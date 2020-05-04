A graduate student at that Jacksonville University has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email Sunday by the school's Senior Director of Media and Public Relations.

The graduate student, who is currently living off-campus, has been isolated for the past two weeks off-campus, the email said. The student has not been on university grounds since March 21.

The university has been in contact with other individuals who were in contact with the graduate student and is coordinating with the Department of Health on the appropriate next steps, according to the email.

The email said this is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 to impact a member of the campus community.

