JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, Jacksonville University (JU) confirmed that an Aramark employee working at Riverview Cafe on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university says the individual last worked in the cafe on April 4th. The cafe will be closed to allow time for cleaning and sanitization.

"...We are working with JU Dining Services to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with this employee recently,' the university said in a Friday email to students. "We will contact those individuals directly and provide guidance on next steps in coordination with the Health Department."

JU says there are about 175 students still living on campus, many of whom are international students who cannot return home right now. A small number of essential personnel are also working on campus to support those students with services like dining.

Several weeks ago the university says it made several modifications to dining options to promote social distancing. Dining facilities have only been offering 'take away' meals and single-serve plates and cutlery.

The cafe is only expected to be closed Friday.

More information at www.ju.edu/coronavirus.

Full message that went out to all students, faculty and staff:

As the University learns new information and finalizes decisions, we will share it to keep you informed of actions we are taking to protect the safety of our campus community. Please visit www.ju.edu/coronavirus for the very latest information and resources.

