Jacksonville to vote on 5-million-dollar proposal for funding COVID testing sites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city will be voting on a 5-million-dollar proposal that will help fund COVID testing sites.

City Councilman Garrett Dennis says COVID testing sites are a big need in the community.

“Yesterday my husband went to another facility that showed you can get a test and then when he got there, they closed down like two and a half hours earlier," said Jennifer Borrero, she and her mother got tested for COVID.

Getting a Covid test isn’t as easy as it seems.

Borrero says it took research and word of mouth to find a place where she and her mother could finally get tested with no long wait.

“The places that were listed are places that were open that are no longer open but it’s still showing that you are able to get testing," said Borrero.

Councilman Garrett Dennis says the city has several COVID testing and vaccination sites, but the sites need funding due to an increase in COVID testing.

Dennis says the city is voting on a proposal next Tuesday that will fix the issue.

“It’s a collaboration between the mayors office and the city council and were going to fund five million dollars to continue testing in Jacksonville," said Dennis.