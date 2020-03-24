JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the world grapples with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are inventing new ways to help.

Last week First Coast News featured the St. Augustine Distillery, which is using undrinkable alcohol byproducts from its liquor production to generate hand sanitizer for first responders and to elicit donations for charity.

In Jacksonville, Daniel Motorca is lending his talents in a different way.

“The only way to contain this is to do it together,” Motorca told First Coast News Sunday in an interview at The Tailor Shop on Southside Boulevard.

Motorca is no surgeon, but he does know how to sew and stitch. Twenty-three years doing business in Jacksonville, his business is shut down indefinitely, but Motorca isn’t letting his hands stay idle.

“We’ve seen it online, posted, how much there’s a need for those type of [face] masks,” he said. “I think it started out west, and we went by the information that it would require to produce them.”

Motorca knew he couldn’t produce masks suitable for the operating room. He also knew that he couldn’t produce masks guaranteed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But he said he was getting requests from the local healthcare industry.

“We had a lot of interest … home care providers, they reached out to us to see if we can produce something like that for them,” he said.

Specifically, something based on specifications that not just anyone can satisfy.

“The density of the cotton has to be – the thread count has to be higher," he said. "It’s not an average cotton that can be found in local stores.”

Just days ago, he began production, one mask at a time, trying to crank out one every seven-to-ten minutes with an overall goal – with help from staff – of 6,000 in two weeks. He said he’s using fabric from his own inventory along with material donated by his suppliers.

“We try to focus on how much we can produce,” Motorca said. “It’s time-consuming and access for this type of cotton is kind of like, not a lot.”

The suit craftsman-turned-maskmaker said his understanding is that the masks might be used in waiting rooms, not in surgical settings.

“Having something is usually better than having nothing,” family nurse practitioner Sondra Santana agreed, following with caution to anyone thinking such masks are an impermeable barrier against coronavirus contagion.

“The materials aren’t necessarily the same, they’re not necessarily the medical grade materials,” she said.

Santana, who spent years as a nurse in the U.S. Navy before retiring to family practice, emphasized the need for caution. She and other medical professionals warn that coronavirus can be passed between people who simply breathe the same air, not necessarily by a sneeze or cough.

“I would be more comfortable if [people] had on the surgical masks,” she said, recognizing that surgical masks are reportedly in short supply, and that masks such as the ones Matorca is making could possibly be helpful if they are maintained according to established protocols.

“The CDC has some laundering guidelines where if you wash them according to the fabric and you dry them according to the fabric guidelines in the heat, they should be decontaminated appropriately,” Santana said.

As reported cases and deaths continue to increase nationwide and worldwide, Santana reiterated words that have become familiar to so many but not heeded by everyone.

“The best bet is, if you’re out in public, you need to follow the social distancing guidelines and stay home if you can.”

To read guidelines and further information from the Centers For Disease Control, click here.

