JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of 10am Friday, the website to apply for the $1,000 stimulus from the city of Jacksonville opened, but not without some hitches.

Due to high volume, some people attempted to log on and could not get through to the website, others struggled to connect with the city via phone.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Lenny Curry tells one of our reporters,"appointments are being made right now but the system can only process a few thousand at a time. Please continue trying and you will get through."

To apply the website is www.jaxrelief.coj.net or call 904-630-CITY.

