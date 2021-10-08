Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams tests positive for COVID-19

Williams is experiencing only minor symptoms, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mike Williams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday night news release by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reported Williams has only minor symptoms and is recovering at his home. Williams has been fully vaccinated, JSO reported.

Sheriff Williams is the latest local public official to test positive for COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread at a rapid rate in Florida.

On Monday, property appraiser Jerry Holland returned home being hospitalized with COVID-19.