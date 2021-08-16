Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams recovers from COVID-19 infection

The sheriff plans to return to work within the week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams had recovered from COVID-19, according to the JSO. He plans to return to work within the week.

On Aug. 10, the JSO announced that Williams had tested positive for COVID-19. Williams, who is fully vaccinated, experienced only minor symptoms, the sheriff's office reported.

The sheriff's office said at the time Williams recovered from his home.

Williams is one of a handful of public officials in Jacksonville to be infected with COVID-19 since the delta variant began to spread through the city.

One of the most notable cases was Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman, who was hospitalized while she recovered from COVID-19. She has since recovered.