Jacksonville senior community details how COVID-19 vaccine will be administered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cypress Village, a senior community located off San Pablo Road, became one of the first senior communities to detail how they will administer the new COVID-19 vaccine once it is made available.

According to Cypress Village, they will receive the Pfizer vaccine, assuming it gets approval for an Emergency Use Order.

There are currently about 800 residents and 500 employees at Cypress Village. The community is partnering with CVS Pharmacy to help administer the shots.

According to Resident Director Susan McLean, the US Department of Defense will truck the vaccines to hospitals to keep the vials at the necessary 94 degrees below zero temperature.

After the vaccines are delivered, Cypress will set up clinics for the administration of the vaccines. Everyone will need to have two doses three weeks apart from each other. After one week of the second dose, the patient should be immune from the virus. Everyone taking the vaccine must give their consent.

Pfizer said the vaccines success rate is at 94%. Initially, there will be 40 million doses of the vaccine for 20 million people.

#COVID19 UPDATE: We will submit a request today to the @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our mRNA vaccine candidate with @BioNTech_Group. — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 20, 2020

A large number of people will be eligible for the vaccine including all staff, seniors in stand-alone houses, independent living, assisted living, memory care and nursing care residents.

Cypress Village sent First Coast News the following statement: