JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As restaurants across the First Coast struggle to find new sources of income due to the closure of dining rooms, one Jacksonville burrito and taco restaurant is stepping up to give back to those on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus.

Hightide Burrito Co., which has locations in San Marco and Ortega, is running a 'Burritos for Heroes' campaign to get meals to healthcare workers.

"Everybody is trying to do what they can," said owner Alex Juarez. "I think collectively people understand that we're all in this together."

Juarez said his business, like others, has been struggling to make ends meet, with sales down 60 to 70 percent.

Restaurants have shifted to take-out and delivery services only, devastating revenue streams for businesses across the city and state.

"I feel like we're on life support," Juarez said. "We're hanging on by a thread, scratching and clawing and doing everything we can to really try to keep our doors open and keep my staff employed."

When customers order to-go from Hightide Burrito, they are asked if they are able to add a $6.50 meal to their order. If they choose to add one or multiple meals, they are prepared and delivered to local hospitals.

"My employees and staff are really getting behind it," Juarez said. "They love the idea, and really I feel like it collectively gives us an opportunity to do something for the community."

Juarez said they have partnered with Baptist Health and Ascension St. Vincent's to deliver the meals.

From nurses and physician's assistants to receptionists and janitors, Juarez said the meals are going to the people in the community who are keeping the rest of us safe.

"We've been here for over a decade," he said. "My customers are my neighbors, they're family. They're friends."

