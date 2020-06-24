Jacksonville residents still waiting on COVID-19 test results a week after getting swabbed at Lot J

“People don’t want to go out of their way to wait in line for four hours and then be told they are going to find out 72 hours later – and then a week later nothing."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After patiently waiting hours at Lot J to get tested for COVID-19, First Coast News viewers say they're still waiting to get their results back a week later.

Danymarie Consolacion said she refreshes the Bioreference Lab online portal every hour.

“People don’t want to go out of their way to wait in line for four hours and then be told they are going to find out 72 hours later – and then a week later nothing," she explained.

As the time keeps ticking, Consolacion has picked up crafting while isolating in her room at home away from her older father. After going out to the beach bars two weekends ago, she’s also not working either of her two jobs until she knows if she has COVID-19 or not.

“It’s just the whole unknown aspect of it, but I think I’m more annoyed with people asking," Consolacion said. "Obviously, my family wants to know, too, my supervisors want to know, too.”

And she isn’t the only one. Ashley Carolton also got tested at Lot J this past Thursday and still has “no results” pop up when she logs into the online portal.

Carolton is frustrated because her mother went to Lot J the day before with her sister and got her negative results back in 24 hours.

“But I have no results, my sister has no results either," she explained. "So, we’re kind of like ‘OK, are we positive?’”

In the meantime, she’s social distancing from her fiance who works at a restaurant at the beach.

“I’m 28, so I’m in that generation that’s getting all of the positives right now," Carolton said. "My concern is if we’re getting results back seven to 10 days later, asymptomatic people after awhile are sitting there and are like ‘OK, I don’t have the symptoms, I don’t have a test result back -- I’m going to go back out and start living my life.'”

Both women also said they’ve called or emailed Bioreference Labs and haven’t heard back.

An epidemiologist at UF Health in Jacksonville told First Coast News there’s likely a delay at private labs’ processing centers based on increasing COVID-19 testing volumes across the nation.