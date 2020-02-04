After receiving reports of several Jacksonville Publix employees testing positive for COVID-19, On Your Side reached out to the company to get a statement.

We asked Publix about which locations on the First Coast have employees tested positive and what is being done to protect them.

Publix responded with the following statement:

"... Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities. The testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state. As a result, we cannot fully and accurately report cases in real time, but we have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores...."

The company did not directly address the number of workers that have (or have not) tested positive, and also did not disclose which stores the infected employees worked.

Publix did, however, provide a number of procedures the grocer have implemented to help keep their staff and customers safe including "a heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces," sanitization of stores with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case and quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive.

Full Publix response is listed below:

As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority.

We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need.

A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.

Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.

Sanitization of stores with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case.

Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.

Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.

The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.

In-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.

Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.

Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.

Best,

Maria Brous

Director of Communications

