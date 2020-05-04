JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Unique times call for unique measures. I stumbled upon a pastor waving to traffic with a sign Saturday evening that said 'drive-in worship.' I had to stop. I had to cover it - from a distance. You just don't see this everyday.

I spoke with Pastor George Johnson of Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church (6595 Columbia Park Ct, Jacksonville) about his creative idea to spread a message of unity to bring people together safely.

"This virus is separating people," he told me. "This is an attempt on our part to gather people in a safe way so that they have that connection with one another."

I was also invited to take part. I couldn't pass up this opportunity. I drove-in and was greeted by a gloved usher who handed me a sealed communion wafer with cup, palm and bulletin. I parked among a dozen others and felt the power of peace.

We must take social distancing seriously and also have faith too. On this Palm Sunday, I share a message of hope, because I truly feel it. I know we will 'get through this' and I believe we'll emerge stronger. Find peace, find love, practice social distancing.

Kristen Joyal is director of marketing at First Coast News.

