JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A nurse in Florida is lifting spirits during the coronavirus pandemic by breaking out a ukulele and singing.

"My manager is a special one and she brightens up our days often," said Eshe U I-Nesbit on Facebook underneath a video she posted. "With all the uncertainty with this COVID19 she wanted to show us her appreciation by making us smile."

In the video, Shannon Little, a nurse, can be seen singing a song about being quarantined to the tune of Dolly Parton's 'Joleen'.

'Many of us are working extra, away from of loved ones for extended periods of time, and literally putting our lives on the line due to not having the proper protective gear to combat transmission... tensions are high and this is just what the doctor ordered," said I-Nesbit.

