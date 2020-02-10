Mayor Curry's office wishes president & first lady speedy recovery

A spokesperson for Mayor Lenny Curry says the mayor has not been in close contact with anyone who is symptomatic or who has tested positive for COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's office says his team wishes President Donald Trump and the first lady a speedy recovery after they revealed they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday morning.

The diagnosis comes eight days after the president's rally at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, an event where Curry gave a speech in support of President Trump.

First Coast News inquired whether the mayor or anyone involved with or in contact with the Trump campaign or administration staff will self-quarantine or be tested for COVID-19. We also asked whether the city has been contacted by the White House to initiate contact tracing.

The mayor's office's full response reads:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and the First Lady and we wish them a speedy and full recovery. Mayor Curry has not been in close contact with anyone who is symptomatic or has tested positive for COVID-19."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also sent his well-wishes for the president and first lady's speedy recovery, tweeting Friday morning that he "Hope(s) to see both of them back in Florida very soon."