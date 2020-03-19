Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry released additional information Thursday morning about drive-thru COVID-19 testing here on the First Coast.

The City along with Baptist Health & Telescope Health will open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Prime Osborn beginning Friday at 11 a.m. You must complete a Telescope Health screening and receive an order from a doctor before being tested.

You can go to http://TelescopeHealth.com or download the Telescope Health app. Physician orders from other sources will not be accepted. If you qualify for testing, please bring your driver’s license and the Telescope Health physician order to your appointment.

The city spokesperson says people are already arriving at the federal Lot J COVID-19 testing site but it does not open until this Saturday at the earliest.

People arriving early are “impeding their ability to set up”.

President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus response measure on Wednesday to provide sick leave and free testing.

The measure, a second coronavirus response bill, was overwhelmingly passed in the U.S. House and Senate, was then sent the legislation for Trump to enact with his signature. The vote in the Senate was a lopsided 90-8 despite misgivings among many Republicans over a temporary new employer mandate to provide sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19. The U.S. House passed the bill on March 14 by a vote of 363 to 40.

As of Thursday, 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across both Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida, according to numbers combined from both states' departments of health.

In Northeast Florida, 14 cases are confirmed in Duval County, four in Clay County, four in St. Johns County and one in Nassau County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In Southeast Georgia, one case is confirmed in Charlton County and one case is confirmed in Glynn County, according to the Georgia Department of Health.

