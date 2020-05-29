Watch Live: Jacksonville mayor to speak before House coronavirus committee

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is updating national leaders on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Jacksonville said Curry will speak before the COVID-19 Oversight Committee in the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill.
The speech will be streamed live on CSPAN and YouTube.
Curry spoke about the speech at a news conference Thursday.
"We have a story to tell in Jacksonville," Curry said. "It's an ongoing story. We haven't written the last chapter, obviously. Nobody has, frankly, at this point. Our response on the front end, our collaboration with the state government and the federal government, the president, the governor, their teams, our local health care experts, our community -- I'm just going to tell our story. And if given the opportunity, also talk about the way we're going to move forward. This doesn't have, this should not be a divisive issue. You can be pro-economy, pro-jobs, pro-people getting back to work, and also operate in a responsible manner."
