Watch Live: Jacksonville mayor to speak before House coronavirus committee

"We have a story to tell in Jacksonville," Curry said. "It's an ongoing story. We haven't written the last chapter, obviously. Nobody has, frankly, at this point. Our response on the front end, our collaboration with the state government and the federal government, the president, the governor, their teams, our local health care experts, our community -- I'm just going to tell our story. And if given the opportunity, also talk about the way we're going to move forward. This doesn't have, this should not be a divisive issue. You can be pro-economy, pro-jobs, pro-people getting back to work, and also operate in a responsible manner."