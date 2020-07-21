WATCH LIVE | Jacksonville mayor provides COVID-19 update with emergency preparedness leaders

The news conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. First Coast News will live stream.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville's mayor and the city's emergency preparedness leaders are planning to hold a news conference Tuesday where they plan to discuss efforts regarding the coronavirus pandemic, including information about new COVID-19 testing sites.

The mayor, Lenny Curry, will be joined by JSO's Undersheriff Pat Ivey, JFRD Fire Chief Keith Powers, the City of Jacksonville's Chief of Staff Jordan Elsbury and Steve Woodard, the director of the Emergency Preparedness Division.

It comes after Duval County has seen new COVID-19 cases hit over 600 for two consecutive days, according to the Florida Department of Health. Despite the county and state seeing a spike in positive numbers, Curry has been vocal about not reversing re-opening mandates.