Jacksonville Mayor Curry will hold a virtual news conference Monday to provide updates about coronavirus in Duval County.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed right here.

Earlier Monday, Florida Governor DeSantis said 429 people were tested at the federal testing site established in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Feild over the weekend.

These numbers do not include those that were tested Monday morning, after the 65+ age limit was lifted.

Officials say field hospitals are being established across Florida, including in Jacksonville, by the National Guard as a precautionary measure but specifics about locations and timing were not released.

As of Monday, 74 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across both Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida, according to numbers combined from both states' departments of health.

