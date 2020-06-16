WATCH: Jacksonville mayor to give COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m.

An upward trend of positive cases in Florida is causing concern among experts about a second wave of COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to give an update Tuesday on the latest information and data about the city’s continuing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also expected to be in attendance is Sheriff Mike Williams, Fire Chief Keith Powers and Emergency Preparedness Division Director Steve Woodard.

In Florida, the state has seen around 1,000 new coronavirus cases each day for the past two weeks causing concern among experts about a second wave of COVID-19.

It's been more than a month since Gov. Ron DeSantis started reopening the state in phases. Phase One began on May 4.

Because of the number of cases rising in the state, Florida's curve is starting to make an upward climb, which started a few days after Phase One of reopening.

Florida health officials say the rising number of positive cases the state is seeing -- a pattern not seen since Florida's peak in April -- could also be the result of more people getting tested, according to the Tampa Bay Times.