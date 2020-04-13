Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency management team leaders will provide information and take questions regarding COVID-19 at a Monday virtual news conference.

You can watch the news conference live here starting at noon.

Also in attendance will be Sheriff Mike Williams, Fire Chief Keith Powers and Steve Woodard, Director of Emergency Preparedness Division.

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Curry said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state of Florida and the City of Jacksonville is an economic shock that is unprecedented, and highlighted ways they're making adjustments to support the public.

The message was delivered at the testing site located in Lot J near TIAA Bank Field, where they met for an update on their efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Lenny Curry said they are working to meet the demand for testing in Jacksonville, and the Florida National Guard would be coming in to the testing site to run shifts.

He said their involvement at the testing sites will allow the local law enforcement and first responders there to return to their other duties in the community.

