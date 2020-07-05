Mayor Lenny Curry to provide new details about testing sites in Jacksonville, including the availability of antibody testing.

He will also announce new, relaxed regulations for outdoor dining at restaurants.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update from Wednesday saying the state has received 200,000 COVID-19 antibody tests that are currently being distributed.

He says they will start the antibody testing this week.

He mentioned that the testing will be coming to Jacksonville soon and will take likely take place at the state testing facility at Lot J. He said they will add a lane to the already established site for those specifically looking to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

