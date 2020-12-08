Jacksonville mayor encourages public to wear masks, seeks additional funding for Cure Violence program

During the news conference, Lenny Curry also announced that he is wanting to add a third location for the city's Cure Violence program.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he is continuing to encourage the public to wear masks as the city continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know that many of us are getting COVID fatigue... but the more we practice them as a community, the sooner this virus will leave us," he said during an afternoon news conference.

Right before the news conference, the City of Jacksonville posted a Facebook video showing Curry and staff team up with local area hospital leaders in reminding the public "the importance of wearing a mask." These hospitals include UF Health, Ascension St. Vincent's, Baptist Health, Memorial Hospital, Brooks Rehabilitation, the Mayo Clinic and NAS Jacksonville.

The two groups are located in Northwest Jacksonville and the Eastside where there are high violent crime rates, Curry said. He said both groups are making a difference.