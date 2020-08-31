Jacksonville mayor to discuss expansion of COVID-19 rapid tests to include DCPS students

Earlier this month, the City of Jacksonville and DCPS partnered to split a bill of $1.5 million to provide rapid testing to teachers and employees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is holding a news conference Monday to discuss the expansion of rapid COVID-19 testing to include students within Duval County Public Schools.

Earlier this month, Curry and DCPS Superintendent Diana Greene held a joint press conference on Aug. 19 where they announced a partnership between the City of Jacksonville and the school district in terms of splitting the bill on a $1.5 million that would provide rapid testing, but to district teachers and employees.

"These measures are paramount for us to fight COVID-19," Greene said at the conference.

Rapid testing yields results in 15 minutes compared to days. A teacher or employee would only get a rapid test if they displayed symptoms of COVID-19, they said during the conference.

Curry is expected to expand the tests to include students, as well.

The news conference is expected to begin at noon.