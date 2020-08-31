Jacksonville mayor to discuss expansion of COVID-19 rapid tests to include DCPS students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is holding a news conference Monday to discuss the expansion of rapid COVID-19 testing to include students within Duval County Public Schools.
Earlier this month, Curry and DCPS Superintendent Diana Greene held a joint press conference on Aug. 19 where they announced a partnership between the City of Jacksonville and the school district in terms of splitting the bill on a $1.5 million that would provide rapid testing, but to district teachers and employees.
"These measures are paramount for us to fight COVID-19," Greene said at the conference.
Rapid testing yields results in 15 minutes compared to days. A teacher or employee would only get a rapid test if they displayed symptoms of COVID-19, they said during the conference.
Curry is expected to expand the tests to include students, as well.
The news conference is expected to begin at noon.
First Coast News will be live streaming.
