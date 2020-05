Mayor Lenny Curry is also expected to discuss an additional $5 million for the Mortgage, Rent & Utility Relief Program.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to announce his plans on opening summer camps and public pools at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.

This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that city governments are responsible for creating their own rules when it comes to holding organized youth activities this summer.

