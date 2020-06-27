Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says all Jacksonville firefighters will be tested for COVID-19

The decision comes as 214 firefighters are now in self-quarantine under contact guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After 14 firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department test positive for COVID-19, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Saturday that the whole department will be tested for the virus.

"As I stated last night, our ability to protect and serve our citizens is reliant on keeping our first responders healthy," Curry said on Twitter. "Today we began the testing of the entire fire department."