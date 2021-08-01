Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination sites

Details will include days and times of operation, requirements for eligibility, plans for on-site safety and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to provide additional information about COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

He will be joined by representatives from his senior administration, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

This comes after a Thursday briefing from Curry where he stated that coronavirus testing sites in Jacksonville will be converted to vaccination distribution sites.

The Mandarin Senior Center and Lane Wiley Senior Center ceased their testing operations at 5 p.m. Thursday to begin the conversion process to vaccines.

The two sites will offer COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, Jan. 11 for those 65 and older, front line medical workers, and first responders.